Alcaraz has lost just two of his total 31 matches in 2023 after returning from an injury lay-off, with the Indian Wells Masters, Barcelona Open and Madrid Open titles all under his belt in the last six weeks.

How do you solve a problem like World No.1, Spanish rising megastar, generational talent Carlos Alcaraz? That is the question facing Novak Djokovic ahead of the Italian Open.

The 20-year-old has been nothing short of sensational on clay so far this season and will be determined to maintain his hot streak, even with the presence of Djokovic in Rome.

In the women's game, World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final to continue closing the gap at the top.

Fans around the world will be delighted to see both the men's and women's game in a state of unpredictability at the very top of the rankings with the French Open set to change the complexion of the sport once again when it rolls around at the end of the month.

When is the Italian Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 10th May 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 21st May 2023.

How to watch and live stream Italian Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

Italian Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1,000 points) / WTA Women's Singles (1,000 points)

First round : Wednesday 10th – Friday 12th May

: Wednesday 10th – Friday 12th May Second round : Friday 12th – Sunday 14th May

: Friday 12th – Sunday 14th May Third round : Monday 15th – Tuesday 16th May

: Monday 15th – Tuesday 16th May Fourth Round : Wednesday 17th May

: Wednesday 17th May Quarter-finals : Thursday 18th – Friday 19th May

: Thursday 18th – Friday 19th May Semi-finals : Saturday 20th May

: Saturday 20th May Finals: Sunday 21st May

Where is the Italian Open 2023 held?

The Italian Open is held at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

The complex boasts a number of courts and grandstands including the main arena which can hold up to 10,500 passionate fans.

