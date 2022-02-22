Djokovic will face Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, while British icon Andy Murray is up against No.4 seed Jannik Sinner in a firecracker showdown in the Round of 16.

The Dubai Tennis Championships continue in the first round with Novak Djokovic securely into the second batch of matches.

Turning attention back to Tuesday, there's another excellent showdown involving British talent as Dan Evans seeks to build on a terrific 2021.

Evans is up against No.2 seed Andrey Rublev who is also hoping to establish his reputation at the very top of the ATP rankings over the coming months.

Fans around the world will be tuning in for all the latest coverage of the action out in Dubai as the 2022 season picks up pace.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 order of play for today.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 22nd February

Centre Court

[7] Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Not before midday

[4] Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Not before 3pm

[2] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Daniel Evans (GBR)

[6] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Court 1

Not before midday

Karen Khachanov (RUS) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[5] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

[8] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court 3

Not before midday

Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

Ilya Ivashka (BLR) v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v [Q] Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

