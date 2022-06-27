Murray has endured years of injury problems and procedures, including a resurfacing of his hip, but he continues to fight on in the professional game.

Andy Murray and Wimbledon go together like strawberries and cream, and the partnership gladly returns in 2022.

The two-time champion is raring to go at Wimbledon this year and will be determined to not just make up the numbers.

Murray's style has always been gritty, steely and determined, and those attributes are needed more than ever given his physical decline over the last few years.

Fans will still turn out in their thousands at home and on Centre Court to soak up his matches, regardless of his opponent. Wimbledon's favourite son has come home.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Andy Murray's next match including what time he is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon?

All UK time. Subject to change.

Andy Murray plays his next match at Wimbledon 2022 at 4:45pm on Monday 27th June 2022.

Check out more details on Murray's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Andy Murray next match

First round

Monday 27th June 2022 – 4:45pm

Andy Murray v James Duckworth

Murray has been handed a relatively kind draw against Duckworth in the first round at Wimbledon.

Australian Duckworth is ranked No.65 in the world but has struggled with injury problems throughout his career. He has endured nine surgeries in 10 years and has most recently struggled with a hip problem.

Duckworth has lost 10 of his last 12 matches and Murray will hope to make the most of his first outing on Centre Court in 2022.

How to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

