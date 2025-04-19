O'Sullivan told BBC Sport he will aim to overcome "stage fright" when he appears at the Crucible this year. He said: "Call it stage fright, I just haven't had the [will] to go and compete. Call it lost my bottle. You sometimes lose your nerve. Just to come here is an achievement for me.

"The kind of nerves I have [been] feeling off and on for the last two years have not been good nerves."

Fans will be pleased to see their hero arrive on stage for his first match, and we've got the details below.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Ronnie O'Sullivan's next match at the World Snooker Championships 2025.

When does Ronnie O'Sullivan play next at World Snooker Championship 2025?

Ronnie O'Sullivan's next match is against Ali Carter [18] in the first round of the World Snooker Championship 2025.

They begin their match on Tuesday 30th April 2025 at approximately 2:30pm UK time.

Check out their full match schedule below.

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter time and schedule

All UK time.

Tuesday 22nd April 2025

R1: Session 1 – 2:30pm

Wednesday 23rd April 2025

R1: Session 2 – 2:30pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan results at World Snooker Championship 2025

To be updated. More to follow...

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.