Reigning champion Mark Allen has scraped into the competition at No. 15 in the annual rankings, while Judd Trump is the runaway leader with a few thousand pounds short of £1 million to his name in ranking events this season.

Current world champion Kyren Wilson is the only other player to rack up more than half a million, while Neil Robertson takes an unexpected third place following a resurgence in form leading to a 10-0 victory over Stuart Bingham in the World Grand Prix final last week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Players Championship 2025.

When is the Players Championship 2025?

The Players Championship 2025 starts on Monday 17th March 2025 and runs until Sunday 23rd March 2025.

TV coverage starts at 1pm UK time each day apart from Monday and Saturday into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the Players Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Players Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.

You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

