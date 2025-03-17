Players Championship 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 17th March)
Your daily guide to the Players Championship 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The Players Championship begins with an evening session to whet the appetite of snooker fans across the globe today.
Mark Williams and Ding Junhui kick-start the tournament in a match-up befitting the quality of the competition, which features the top 16 players in the one-year rankings.
Current world champion Kyren Wilson faces defending Players Championship champion Mark Allen in the blockbuster showdown of the first round this evening.
Fans across the UK can benefit from free-to-air snooker coverage live on ITV4 and ITVX throughout every session this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Players Championship 2025 daily order of play.
Players Championship 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on ITV4/ITVX.
Monday 17th March
Last 16
From 7pm
- Mark Williams v Ding Junhui
- Kyren Wilson v Mark Allen
Tuesday 18th March
Last 16
From 1pm
- Neil Robertson v Stuart Bingham
- Mark Selby v Si Jiahui
Last 16
From 7pm
- Judd Trump v Lei Peifan
- Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy
Wednesday 19th March
Last 16
From 1pm
- Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize
- John Higgins v Chris Wakelin
Quarter-finals
From 7pm
- TBC
Thursday 20th March
Quarter-finals
From 1pm
- TBC
Quarter-finals
From 7pm
- TBC
Friday 21st March
Quarter-finals
From 1pm
- TBC
Semi-finals
From 7pm
- TBC
Saturday 22nd March
Semi-finals
From 7pm
- TBC
Sunday 23rd March
Final
From 1pm and 7pm
- TBC
Players Championship 2025 round dates
- Last 16: Monday 17th – Wednesday 19th March
- Quarter-finals: Wednesday 19th – Friday 21st March
- Semi-finals: Saturday 22nd March
- Final: Sunday 23rd March
How to watch Players Championship 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Players Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.
You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
