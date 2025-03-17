Current world champion Kyren Wilson faces defending Players Championship champion Mark Allen in the blockbuster showdown of the first round this evening.

Fans across the UK can benefit from free-to-air snooker coverage live on ITV4 and ITVX throughout every session this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Players Championship 2025 daily order of play.

Players Championship 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on ITV4/ITVX.

Monday 17th March

Last 16

From 7pm

Mark Williams v Ding Junhui

Kyren Wilson v Mark Allen

Tuesday 18th March

Last 16

From 1pm

Neil Robertson v Stuart Bingham

Mark Selby v Si Jiahui

Last 16

From 7pm

Judd Trump v Lei Peifan

Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy

Wednesday 19th March

Last 16

From 1pm

Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize

John Higgins v Chris Wakelin

Quarter-finals

From 7pm

TBC

Thursday 20th March

Quarter-finals

From 1pm

TBC

Quarter-finals

From 7pm

TBC

Friday 21st March

Quarter-finals

From 1pm

TBC

Semi-finals

From 7pm

TBC

Saturday 22nd March

Semi-finals

From 7pm

TBC

Sunday 23rd March

Final

From 1pm and 7pm

TBC

Last 16: Monday 17th – Wednesday 19th March

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 19th – Friday 21st March

Semi-finals: Saturday 22nd March

Final: Sunday 23rd March

How to watch Players Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Players Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.

You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.