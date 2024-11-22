They then fell further in crisis with a 52-20 loss to Australia, sinking to a new low with an all-time worst run of form in the history of Welsh rugby.

Another defeat this weekend against the world champions seems almost inevitable.

Clashes between these two have been tense arm wrestles in recent history, with Wales often matching the Springbok physicality. But with Wales’ form, many are expecting another heavy defeat in Cardiff.

South Africa are hoping to round out a flawless autumn having already beaten Scotland and England, but Rassie Erasmus is well aware that Wales are a side with nothing to lose and will plan accordingly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v South Africa on TV and online.

When is Wales v South Africa?

Wales v South Africa will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

What time is Wales v South Africa kick-off?

Wales v South Africa will kick off at 5:40pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v South Africa on?

Wales v South Africa will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wales v South Africa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Wales v South Africa key player to watch

The Hendrikse siblings (South Africa)

Brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse will start for the first time together as Springboks half-backs and bring an exciting flair to South Africa. Scrum-half Jaden has won 19 caps while fly-half Jordan got his first in June against Wales, and they have the chance to show their strengths and combinations in Cardiff.

Wales v South Africa prediction

Frankly, a loss for Wales under 10 points will be a significant improvement. A Welsh win would be a miracle, and is wholly unlikely. It’s just a case of how much Wales can limit the Boks’ scoring.

Prediction: SOUTH AFRICA WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.