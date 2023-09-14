Things get a fair bit easier for Wales now, who put in 252 tackles against Fiji to set a new World Cup record in energy-sapping temperatures in Bordeaux - they face Portugal, a more straightforward prospect than the hard-hitting Fijians.

Portugal, nicknamed 'the Lobos', are the sole team in Pool C not to have played in the opening weekend. It’s only their second World Cup appearance; their first since the last on French soil in 2007.

Head coach Patrice Lagisquet, who played 46 times for France, earning the nickname the 'Bayonne Express', will see Wales as the perfect tier one nation to make a statement against, even if in defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Wales v Portugal?

Wales v Portugal will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux.

What time is Wales v Portugal kick-off?

Wales v Portugal will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Portugal on?

Wales v Portugal will be shown live on ITV1 from 4pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Portugal online

Wales v Portugal will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Portugal key player to watch

Mason Grady (Wales)

Mason Grady. Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Warren Gatland can ring the changes after a gruelling opening game. One of those is Cardiff centre Mason Grady – one of Welsh rugby’s rising stars at 21 years old. Standing at 6ft 5in, he’s remarkably quick and strong, able to break tackles and make post-contact metres at will.

Eight years ago, at the 2015 World Cup, Grady’s older brother Cory Allen, now retired, scored a hat-trick against Uruguay, only to limp off after 55 minutes. Grady recently joked his brother is "averaging three tries a game at the World Cup, which is the best of any player at the tournament".

Wales squad – team news

Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake (c), Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Josh Adams.

Portugal squad – team news

TBA

