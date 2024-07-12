Jamie Ritchie will win his 50th cap - a poignant moment after making his debut against Canada six years ago.

Scotland will be high after hammering Canada, but will be wary of the US after their last Test six years ago, where the Eagles completed an incredible upset win in Houston.

But Townsend has named an incredibly strong outfit, with the likes of Ritchie, Adam Hastings, Huw Jones and Duhan van der Merwe determined to ensure they win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch USA v Scotland on TV and online.

When is USA v Scotland?

USA v Scotland will take place on Friday 12th July 2024.

The game takes place at Audi Field, Washington DC.

What time is USA v Scotland kick-off?

USA v Scotland will kick off at 11:30pm BST (6:30pm local time).

What TV channel is USA v Scotland on?

USA v Scotland will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream USA v Scotland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports

USA v Scotland prediction

The Scots are overwhelming favourites, and rightly so with such a strengthened side compared to the Ottawa Test.

USA will need to be incredibly organised to avoid a heavy defeat, but Townsend’s experienced squad are likely to inflict a triumph of at least 30 points on the hosts.

Prediction: Scotland to win

