They couldn't have expected to be in this position prior to last weekend, but England's defeat of the Irish has sparked a furious battle for supremacy.

Ironically, if Scotland do inflict another shock defeat on Ireland, the most likely benefactor is England, not Scotland, but at least there would be a glimmer of hope for the Scots to secure a remarkable title win.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lowdown on how Scotland can win the Six Nations this weekend.

How can Scotland win the Six Nations?

There are too many permutations and variations of what could happen this weekend to accurately list them all. We've listed the most likely ways for each team to win the Six Nations.

Scotland will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, Scotland earn a bonus point and overturn a 76-point difference deficit, Ireland don't earn any bonus points.

Ireland will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Ireland win against Scotland.

Ireland draw/lose against Scotland but earn two bonus points.

Ireland draw/lose against Scotland but earn one bonus point and maintain a superior points difference to Scotland/England.

France will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, neither side earns any bonus points and France win against England with a bonus point.

Scotland win against Ireland, Scotland earn a bonus point, Ireland don't earn any bonus points and France win against England with a bonus point and a greater margin of victory than Scotland over Ireland.

England will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, Ireland don't earn a bonus point and England win against France with a bonus point.

Scotland win against Ireland, Ireland earn a bonus point and England win against France with a bonus point and overturn a 79-point difference deficit.

