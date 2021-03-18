Scotland v Italy Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Scotland v Italy live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Scotland host Italy in their final Six Nations clash of 2021, hoping to end on a high note following a pair of disappointing results.
The tournament started so well for Scotland as they defeated reigning champions England at Twickenham in their opening gambit.
Since then, Gregor Townsend’s men crumbled to defeat against Wales from a 17-3 lead before losing to an imperfect Ireland at home in their third match of the tournament.
Scotland’s game against France will be rescheduled after it was postponed due to a COVID outbreak, but their hopes of making a serious dent at the top of the table are all but extinguished.
Italy have endured a typically rough ride in 2021 with a -142 points difference cementing their status at the bottom of the pack.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Italy on TV and online.
When is Scotland v Italy on TV?
Scotland v Italy will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.
What time is kick off?
Scotland v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm.
There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Wales in a potential title decider.
What TV channel is Scotland v Italy on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.
How to live stream Scotland v Italy online
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to Scotland v Italy on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Scotland v Italy team news
Scotland: Thursday 1:30pm
Italy: Thursday 2pm
Scotland v Italy odds
Scotland v Italy prediction
Scotland have the ability to produce a massive win when it counts, but have struggled for consistency in the tight games. The close games that could swing either way usually drift away from them.
The Wales and Ireland defeats were narrow, but they’re still defeats. Greater discipline across the field may have secured a pair of victories and changed the whole complexion of the tournament but what is done, is done.
Scotland will pick up a victory over Italy with little fuss, but it’s going to be a fairly lacklustre end to a tournament that could’ve offered so much more for Townsend and his men.
Our Scotland v Italy prediction: Scotland win
