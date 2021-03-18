Scotland v Italy Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news

Scotland host Italy in their final Six Nations clash of 2021, hoping to end on a high note following a pair of disappointing results.

The tournament started so well for Scotland as they defeated reigning champions England at Twickenham in their opening gambit.

Since then, Gregor Townsend’s men crumbled to defeat against Wales from a 17-3 lead before losing to an imperfect Ireland at home in their third match of the tournament.

Scotland’s game against France will be rescheduled after it was postponed due to a COVID outbreak, but their hopes of making a serious dent at the top of the table are all but extinguished.

Italy have endured a typically rough ride in 2021 with a -142 points difference cementing their status at the bottom of the pack.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Italy on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Italy on TV?

Scotland v Italy will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Scotland v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm.

There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Wales in a potential title decider.

What TV channel is Scotland v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Scotland v Italy team news

Scotland: Thursday 1:30pm

Italy: Thursday 2pm

