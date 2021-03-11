Scotland v Ireland Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Scotland v Ireland live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Scotland remain a relatively unknown quantity in the Six Nations, with just two contradictory performances to base opinions on ahead of their clash with Ireland.
Gregor Townsend’s men dug deep to produce a gutsy win over England at Twickenham in the opening round but blew a 17-3 lead to lose against Wales in their second outing.
An enforced break due to an outbreak among the France squad ahead of their tie means we’re yet to see which way Scotland are swinging in 2021.
An awkward test against Ireland should provide a more accurate reading of where they’re at.
Ireland suffered narrow defeats to Wales and France before a standard victory over Italy, and are expected to land around the middle placings without pushing on this year.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ireland on TV and online.
When is Scotland v Ireland on TV?
Scotland v Ireland will take place on Sunday 14th March 2021.
What time is kick off?
Scotland v Ireland will kick off at 3pm.
What TV channel is Scotland v Ireland on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:20pm.
How to live stream Scotland v Ireland online
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to Scotland v Ireland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Scotland v Ireland team news
Scotland: Friday 1:30pm
Ireland: Friday 12pm
Scotland v Ireland odds
Scotland v Ireland prediction
Scotland have a knack for producing massive Six Nations victories such as the one against England and last year against France – they were the only team to stop France in the 2020 Six Nations.
On the flip side, they’re frustratingly hit-and-miss in games they really should win – see the Wales encounter this year.
Much of Sunday’s clash will come down to discipline and keep cool heads in what is likely to be a ferocious, gritty battle. We’re leaning towards the optimistic side of the scale for Scotland but, as we’ve seen, they have a habit of defying expectations, for better and for worse.
Our Scotland v Ireland prediction: Scotland win
