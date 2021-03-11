Scotland v Ireland Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news

Scotland remain a relatively unknown quantity in the Six Nations, with just two contradictory performances to base opinions on ahead of their clash with Ireland.

Gregor Townsend’s men dug deep to produce a gutsy win over England at Twickenham in the opening round but blew a 17-3 lead to lose against Wales in their second outing.

An enforced break due to an outbreak among the France squad ahead of their tie means we’re yet to see which way Scotland are swinging in 2021.

An awkward test against Ireland should provide a more accurate reading of where they’re at.

Ireland suffered narrow defeats to Wales and France before a standard victory over Italy, and are expected to land around the middle placings without pushing on this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Ireland on TV?

Scotland v Ireland will take place on Sunday 14th March 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Scotland v Ireland will kick off at 3pm.

There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v France.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:20pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Scotland v Ireland team news

Scotland: Friday 1:30pm

Ireland: Friday 12pm

Scotland v Ireland odds

