Warren Gatland’s side desperately need a win, with their defeats to the Wallabies seeing them drop down to 11th in the world rankings.

It will be the Reds' first match against a touring nations in 20 years, having beaten Scotland 41-5 in 2004.

Wales will hope this clash will be closer than that.

Gatland has given former rugby league winger Regan Grace a chance to impress, while centre Eddie James and lock Matthew Screech will also get valuable minutes.

With their losing streak already at nine matches long, Gatland needs to finish the tour off with a win - that much is imperative.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Queensland Reds v Wales on TV and online.

When is Queensland Reds v Wales?

Queensland Reds v Wales will take place on Friday 19th July 2024.

The game takes place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

What time is Queensland Reds v Wales kick-off?

Queensland Reds v Wales will kick off at 10:55am BST.

Check out the Summer Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Queensland Reds v Wales on?

Queensland Reds v Wales will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Queensland Reds v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Queensland Reds v Wales prediction

The Wales squad should be raring to go and avoid slipping to 10 straight defeats. And although it will be a supremely inexperienced side, they should have enough collective quality to beat the Reds.

Prediction: Wales win

