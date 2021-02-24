What channel is Italy v Ireland Six Nations 2021 match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Ireland are in a pickle going into the third round of Six Nations fixtures against Italy.

Advertisement

They have lost both of their opening games, against Wales following the dismissal of Peter O’Mahony and a narrow defeat to France last time out.

The defeats have left Ireland in the doldrums alongside this weekend’s opponents Italy, and the pressure is on to turn things around.

Coach Andy Farrell knows that nothing less than a resounding victory over Italy would be acceptable, with tough matches against Scotland and England to follow.

Italy have suffered typically brutal defeats at the hands of the two pre-tournament favourites, France and England, and will hope to put on a better display against opposition in disarray.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Italy v Ireland on TV?

Italy v Ireland will take place on Saturday 27th February 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Ireland will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are several Six Nations rugby games taking place this week including Wales v England.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Italy v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 1:30pm.

How to live stream Italy v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Italy v Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy +21 (1/1) Draw (16/1) Ireland -21 (1/1)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Italy v Ireland team news

Team news is yet to be confirmed for both Italy and Ireland ahead of the match. We’ll bring you the latest details once the line-ups are confirmed at the times below:

Italy: Thursday afternoon

Ireland: Wednesday midday

Italy v Ireland prediction

Ireland should win this one comfortably, but it’s the manner of victory that will be most scrutinised by the Irish faithful.

Defeat is simply not an option for Farrell, and fans are baying for signs of progress across the field.

Johnny Sexton is back in for Ireland and he will be expected to deliver the goods on Sunday, but if Ireland are to salvage any pride from the 2021 tournament, they need more leaders to step up and grab games by the scruff of the neck.

Prediction: Ireland win

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.