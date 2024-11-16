Both sides will see this as a must win. Each have had a strong year, with Italy winning four of their last six Tests and Georgia winning six of eight.

Inevitably, the conversation of Georgia’s inclusion in the Six Nations always rears its head when these two clash – and expect that to be a talking point this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Georgia on TV and online.

When is Italy v Georgia?

Italy v Georgia will take place on Sunday 17th November 2024.

What time is Italy v Georgia kick-off?

Italy v Georgia will kick off at 1:40pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Georgia on?

Italy v Georgia will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Italy v Georgia online

Italy v Georgia key player to watch

Tommaso Allan (Italy)

Italy’s all-time top scorer in the Six Nations returns to international duty after an eight-month absence, and could play a vital role for Gonzalo Quesada’s side.

Italy v Georgia prediction

The two sides are fairly closely matched, but Italy’s home advantage should see them through to the end and pick up an important win as they prep for a daunting Test against New Zealand the following week.

Prediction: ITALY WIN

