The Pacific Islanders will almost certainly prove to be a tougher test than Romania, particularly as Samoa ran the Irish close in the lead-up to the tournament. But ultimately, this should be another bonus-point win for them.

Tonga, like a few other nations playing this week, sat out the opening round and have never made it out of the pool stage. They are unlikely they do so this year too, unfortunately, considering the teams in their group.

What they’ll surely do, however, is entertain with the ball in hand. Thanks to the change in World Rugby eligibility laws, Tonga have added a host of former All Blacks to their side: Fullback Charles Piutau and Munster’s Malakai Fekitoa are just two of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Tonga on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Tonga?

Ireland v Tonga will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

What time is Ireland v Tonga kick-off?

Ireland v Tonga will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Tonga on?

Ireland v Tonga will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Tonga online

Ireland v Tonga will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Tonga key player to watch

Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Garry Ringrose. Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Should Andy Farrell play Garry Ringrose this week, the outside centre’s defensive prowess will no doubt be tested with the likes of Fekitoa and Piutau surely running into his channel.

The two former All Blacks are Tonga’s most lethal duo and will likely look to combine. It’ll be largely up to Ringrose to stop them.

Ireland squad – team news

TBA

Tonga squad – team news

TBA

