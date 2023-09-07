They face Romania in their first game, an easy opener compared to upcoming matches against Tonga, South Africa and Scotland in Pool B.

Romania will throw little at an Irish side who have looked near unbeatable at times, but their disqualification from the 2019 tournament (for fielding an ineligible player in qualifying) will enthuse them to make life for their opponents as difficult as possible.

Add in Ireland’s near defeat to Samoa a few weeks ago, and they’ll rarely have a better chance to disturb the status quo.

But without sounding too crass, Ireland, save for some bizarre capitulation, should pass Romania by quite some margin and without trouble.

Tonga will be a step up in competition, but then comes South Africa and Scotland to round off the group of death and really test Ireland’s trophy aspirations.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Romania on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Romania?

Ireland v Romania will take place on Saturday 9th September 2023.

The game takes place at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux.

What time is Ireland v Romania kick-off?

Ireland v Romania will kick off at 2:30pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Romania on?

Ireland v Romania will be shown live on ITV1 from 2pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Romania online

Ireland v Romania will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Romania key player to watch

Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

Though fly-half Johnny Sexton may be the predictable answer, his and the backline’s good work wouldn’t be possible without the immense effort of JvdF, Ireland’s vigorously marauding No.7.

The amount of work he gets through sets the stage for everything else the Irish do, and that’s unlikely to change.

Ireland squad – team news

Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw

Romania squad – team news

Marius Simionescu, Nicolas Onutu, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua, Hinckley Vaovasa, Gabriel Rupanu, Cristian Chirica (capt), Vlad Neculau, Florian Rosu, Stefan Iancu, Adrian Motoc, Alexandru Gordas, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Iulian Hartig

Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Marius Iftimiciuc, Dragos Ser, Alin Conache, Tudor Boldor, Taylor Gontineac

