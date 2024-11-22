Andy Farrell’s side haven’t looked like the smooth machine that they were during their Six Nations triumph and away win over South Africa in the summer.

Farrell has only two games left in charge of Ireland before he steps away for an 11-month sabbatical to lead the British and Irish Lions for their tour of Australia.

Fiji, meanwhile, have had a mixed autumn. It started with a heavy loss to Scotland before they went to Cardiff and shocked Wales, while last weekend saw them beat Spain 33-19.

They’ve never won three in a row against European opposition, but they will try to without Semi Radradra, who is still serving a three-week suspension for his red card against Wales.

When is Ireland v Fiji?

Ireland v Fiji will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

What time is Ireland v Fiji kick-off?

Ireland v Fiji will kick off at 3:10pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Fiji on?

Ireland v Fiji will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Ireland v Fiji online

Ireland v Fiji key player to watch

Jamie Osborne (Ireland)

Whether he gets a starting berth is yet to be seen, but the Leinster centre provided a real dynamism off the bench against Argentina and proved why he was nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year. He can slot in at either 12 or 13, and can even put in a shift at full-back when needed.

Ireland v Fiji prediction

Ireland will win, picking up a valuable confidence booster before a rejuvenated Wallabies come to down, but the scoreline will likely be dictated by the fight and discipline of the Flying Fijians.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

