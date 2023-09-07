Under Fabien Galthié's guidance, they’ve changed that, winning the Six Nations and Grand Slam in 2022 and introducing a mass of world class talent. Expectations will be high for France.

New Zealand suffered a 35-7 defeat to South Africa recently, their largest loss against the 'Boks. Ian Foster faces mounting pressure – something he’s felt throughout his entire tenure – to deliver where it matters.

But even with their backs against the wall, they’re still the All Blacks, and still filled to the brim with unique talent.

With home advantage, France will rightly be favourites, and could well win. But sometimes in sport the seemingly innate ability to win no matter what is all a team needs. If one side has that more so than anyone else, it’s the All Blacks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is France v New Zealand?

France v New Zealand will take place on Friday 8th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de France, Paris.

What time is France v New Zealand kick-off?

France v New Zealand will kick off at 8:15pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v New Zealand on?

France v New Zealand will be shown live on ITV1 from 6:45pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v New Zealand online

France v New Zealand will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

France v New Zealand key player to watch

Antoine Dupont (France)

There is surely only one player you could pick above all others. Regarded by many as already one of the finest players to grace the sport, French captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont will be the catalyst for a huge amount of France’s attack throughout the tournament.

A cornerstone of their defence, too, and a deceptively strong tackler for his 5′7″ frame. One tip for this World Cup: don’t watch the ball, watch Dupont.

France squad – team news

Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Reda Wardi, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt

More like this

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet

New Zealand squad – team news

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papali'i, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.