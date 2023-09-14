What channel is England v Japan Rugby World Cup 2023 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch England v Japan in a Rugby World Cup 2023 match, including TV details and more.
England pulled off an immensely impressive victory over Argentina in Marseille with just 14 men for roughly 77 minutes.
Fly-half George Ford steered a side who, until now, were devoid of confidence and lacking in positives. Coach Steve Borthwick and players alike had been under intense criticism and pressure in the tournament’s lead-in.
Ford’s stellar performance, which included three drop goals in the first half, likely imbued his side with a sense of self-belief - and the knowledge that a win over Japan will go a long way to securing qualification, especially as upcoming matches against Chile and Samoa should be straightforward wins.
Japan, meanwhile, have a recent history of providing incredible excitement at World Cups, and beat Chile in their opening match.
Considering they also beat Scotland and Ireland in the tournament they hosted four years ago, making the quarter-finals in the process, they’ll be looking to repeat a similar feat with England and Argentina this year.
They could, if England do not come to Nice with the steely resolve they showed in Marseille, trip up Borthwick’s side and throw a spanner in the works.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Japan on TV and online.
When is England v Japan?
England v Japan will take place on Sunday 17th September 2023.
The game takes place at Stade de Nice, Nice.
What time is England v Japan kick-off?
England v Japan will kick off at 8pm.
Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.
What TV channel is England v Japan on?
England v Japan will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.
Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.
How to live stream England v Japan online
England v Japan will be live streamed on ITVX for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.
England v Japan key player to watch
George Ford (England)
If Japan were an easier opposition - Chile, perhaps - then Borthwick could safely play Marcus Smith and feel confident of a win. He’ll no doubt give Japan the respect they deserve, though, and retain a reasonably strong side, which includes George Ford.
And after the Argentine game, it’s hard to argue that anyone will be as key to this England team as Ford is going forward.
England squad – team news
TBA
Japan squad – team news
TBA
