All of which has led them to just three wins in 2023 so far, two of which came against Wales. A 50-point defeat to France at Twickenham in the Six Nations, plus losing to Fiji for the very first time, also at Twickenham, means expectations are at an all-time low.

Contrary to England’s state of affairs, Argentina will enter the fray with a certain level of confidence. An away win over Australia and two close losses to world champions South Africa will have them licking their lips at a faltering English side.

Argentina have tended to save their best for World Cups, too; their historic third-place finish at France 2007 will attest to that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Argentina on TV and online.

When is England v Argentina?

England v Argentina will take place on Saturday 9th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Velodrome, Marseille.

What time is England v Argentina kick-off?

England v Argentina will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Argentina on?

England v Argentina will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Argentina online

England v Argentina will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Argentina key player to watch

George Ford (England)

It’s very tempting to pick an Argentine here, but with England in the doldrums they’ll need their leaders to step up more than ever. It goes without saying that almost any team that plays with George Ford at fly-half looks better than without him; the same goes for England.

His ability to bring the ball close to the line and engage the players outside him will be crucial in the unenviable task of generating momentum for an English side bereft of confidence.

England squad – team news

TBA

Argentina squad – team news

TBA

