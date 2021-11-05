The Radio Times logo
  4. Paris Masters tennis 2021 schedule – Order of play today (Friday 5th November)
Paris Masters tennis 2021 schedule – Order of play today (Friday 5th November)

We've rounded up the full Paris Masters 2021 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Friday 5th November.

Paris Masters 2021

Published:

The Paris Masters continues with the quarter-finals on Friday with several tantalising encounters live on Amazon Prime Video.

No.7 seed Hubert Hurkacz opens the day with a showdown against Australian James Duckworth, before World No.1 Novak Djokovic takes to the stage.

The Serbian superstar is up against unseeded American Taylor Fritz, who defeated British No.1 Cam Norrie in the last round.

Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev will hope to avoid a banana skin tie against qualifier Hugo Gaston in the last eight.

And finally, the showpiece match of the day, No.4 seed Alexander Zverev faces No.6 Casper Ruud in what is expected to be a tight, exciting duel.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Paris Masters 2021 order of play for today.

Paris Masters 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Friday 5th November

Court Central

From 1pm
[7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Not before 2:35pm
[1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Taylor Fritz (USA)

Not before 6:30pm
[2] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) v [Q] Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Not before 7:50pm
[4] Alexander Zverev (GER) v [6] Casper Ruud (NOR)

