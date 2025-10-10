Michael O'Neill's young side know that they need to finish at least second to keep their World Cup hopes alive – with first place guaranteeing qualification for next summer's tournament in USA, Canada, and Mexico, and second earning a spot in the play-offs.

Defeat to Slovakia would leave Northern Ireland with a mountain to climb in the second half of qualifying, but the hosts will take heart from their own performances in September.

They earned a convincing 3-1 victory away at Luxembourg and came close to earning a point in Germany.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Slovakia on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Slovakia?

Northern Ireland v Slovakia will take place on Friday 10th October 2025.

Northern Ireland v Slovakia kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Slovakia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Slovakia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC One Northern Ireland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Slovakia online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Slovakia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle.

BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

