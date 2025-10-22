The NFL's Black Friday Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears will be available to watch for free in the UK and around the world on Amazon Prime Video.

No subscription or Amazon Prime membership will be required for fans to tune into the game on Friday 28th November.

The game at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, will kick off at 8pm UK time but coverage will start at 6:30pm.

Language options, including Spanish, French, and Portuguese, will be on offer as well as a host of advanced features that are part of Prime Video's NFL coverage in the US, including Rapid Recap, High Definition-HDR video, and Next Gen Stats.

It marks the first time an NFL game will be available globally on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl in February and are top of the NFC East with a 5-2 record, while the Bears are third in the NFC North with a 4-2 record.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears last met in December 2022. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Eagles v Bears game is part of an action-packed Black Friday of sport on the broadcaster.

It all starts at 2pm UK with a PGA Tour "Skins Game" between Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Keegan Bradley, and wraps up with an NBA Cup double-header – Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks starts at 12:30am on Saturday morning UK time, while Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers begins at 3am.

Hans Schroeder, executive vice president, media distribution with the NFL said: "We are excited to work with our partners at Prime Video to bring this year’s Black Friday Football game to a global audience.

“Expanding the availability of our games to NFL fans around the world is a key priority for us, and we are thrilled that the Black Friday game will be available through Amazon in over 240 countries and territories around the world."

Jay Marine, head of Prime Video US, global sports, added: "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world."

The Eagles v Bears game will be available to watch on a variety of devices including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – while a 30-day free trial is also available.

Sky Sports and 5 are the NFL's primary broadcasters in the UK while NFL Game Pass is available on DAZN.

