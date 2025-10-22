❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
NFL Black Friday game to be shown free in UK – and you don't even need a subscription
Amazon Prime Video will show Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears on Black Friday around the world and in the UK for free.
Published: Wednesday, 22 October 2025 at 4:23 pm
