British NFL fans, be thankful! You can soak up four primetime games from across the Atlantic without sacrificing your body clock to do so.

Ad

The Detroit Lions kick-start the festivities as per tradition on this Thanksgiving Day. They face the Green Bay Packers in Detroit before the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington, Texas.

On Black Friday, Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals before the final game of the midweek feast.

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, face the Chicago Bears in a clash live on Amazon Prime Video – and you don't even need a subscription to tune in.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NFL TV schedule for Thanksgiving.

NFL games at Thanksgiving TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.

Thursday 29th November (Thanksgiving)

Friday 30th November (Black Friday)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am) Sky Sports / NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles (8pm) Amazon Prime Video (free without an account)

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.