The 2023 F1 calendar is longer, more expansive, than ever, with more races to savour and more drama to enjoy.

Max Verstappen fans look set for a pleasant surprise as Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 gears up for launch.

And while the first-look trailer did not offer too much out of the ordinary, it casually dropped a bombshell revelation in the shape of a certain Dutch Formula 1 world champion.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on Max Verstappen's involvement with Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5.

Will Max Verstappen be in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5?

Yes! Max Verstappen will feature in Formula 1: Drive to Survive after popping up in the first-look trailer.

Netflix posted the trailer alongside the caption: "Who’s that in the chair?????" Indeed, it is the reigning world champion.

Netflix France posted the trailer and within half an hour of the initial burst of interest, they replied to their own tweet with: "avec Max Verstappen, oui oui" which translates as "with Max Verstappen, yes yes."

Expect to hear plenty more from the world champion in the build-up to launch.

Why was Max Verstappen not in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4?

Prior to launch ahead of season 4, Verstappen told Associated Press he didn't "like being a part of it" and added: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it."

He continued: “They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

"I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

Ahead of season 4, producer James Gay-Rees exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I think the whole noise around this and Max and the show is slightly overinflated. I think Max's perception of the show and the reality of the show are actually much closer.

"He doesn't think it's one thing and it's another. It's actually very, very subtle differences, you know, if it's even a difference at all.

"I think the perception of the disconnect is bigger than the reality. I saw him last week. Honestly, it's a bit of a storm in a teacup."

Fellow producer Paul Martin said: "There's always an ongoing dialogue. From our perspective, if he wants to sit down for an interview this year, great." Gay-Rees added: "He's done it in the past, he'll do it again."

Clearly, Verstappen is happy to get back in the hot-seat for season 5.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 will be released on Netflix on Friday 24th February 2023 – sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.