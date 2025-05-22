Ferrari face a battle to succeed this time around, however. Leclerc has only racked up one podium during the opening seven races of 2025, while teammate Lewis Hamilton is yet to get off the mark despite finishing fourth at Imola.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri is the early pace-setter, ahead of teammate Lando Norris, while Red Bull megastar Max Verstappen refuses to back down despite his team falling behind in terms of their car.

As ever in Monaco, qualifying is key. A scorching Saturday usually leads to a sensational Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 25th May.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Monaco Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 23rd May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 24th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15pm

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 25th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

