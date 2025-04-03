Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell currently split the pair in the Drivers' Championship rankings, but the early indications are that McClaren have the superior car and that may be too big an advantage to overturn.

Much of the talk ahead of the third race in the calendar has been focused on Red Bull, who have pulled the plug on Liam Lawson after just two weeks and given his seat to Yuki Tsunoda for his home GP and beyond.

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton will be searching for some consistency. The Brit looked to have found his feet with a win in the sprint at the Chinese GP, but the weekend ended on a sour note as both he and teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualified from Sunday's race.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Japanese Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 6th April in UK time.

The race begins at 6am UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Japanese Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 4th April

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 3am

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 5th April

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:15am

Practice 3 - 3:30am

Qualifying – 7am

Sunday 6th April

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am

Race – 6am

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.