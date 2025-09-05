The Brit has promised to "go for it" in the final months of the season in a bid to reel in the Drivers' Championship leader but Piastri is now the clear favourite to win his first world title.

Though Red Bull's Max Verstappen capitalised on Norris' early exit to finish second at his home race, the Dutchman still trails by more than 100 points, while Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari struggles look set to continue as he has been given a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix

Dubbed the Temple of Speed due to the long straights and fast corners, Monza has long been a favourite among F1 fans and this weekend's Italian Grand Prix has the makings of another famous contest.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th September 2025.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Italian Grand Prix 2025

Oscar Piastri. Photo by Jay Hirano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

All UK times and dates.

Friday 5th September

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 6th September

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15am

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 7th September

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

