There's a bumper 24-race season ahead, with stops in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, Central America and South America along the way, and a host of varying time zones.

British fans may struggle with the early alarm clocks for races in Melbourne, Shanghai and Las Vegas among others, but there's plenty of highlights to make sure you stay up to date with all the latest drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of where to watch F1 highlights in the 2025 season.

What TV channel are F1 highlights on?

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

The official Formula 1 YouTube account will drop short 10-minute highlights videos after each race, so keep an eye on those channels for a rapid round-up of the day's action.

Are there F1 highlights on Channel 4?

Yes! Great news for Formula 1 fans: Channel 4 will continue to show extended highlights throughout the 2025 season.

The highlights show will air every Sunday evening after a grand prix – or in the early hours of Monday mornings if the race is a late one.

You can tune in on TV via Channel 4 or online via its on-demand service Channel4.com.

Where can I watch F1 replays?

There will be sporadic race replays from Sky Sports F1 throughout the days after races.

Full race coverage will be replayed for fans a day later, meaning if you miss the live show, there'll be second, third and maybe more showings.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.