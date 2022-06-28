Red Bull megastar Max Verstappen has the title chase firmly in his grasp, while the form of his teammate Sergio Perez has suffocated any threats to the Dutchman's dominance.

The British Grand Prix is always a sign that summer is here. Silverstone is ready, and British fans are too.

However, the British Grand Prix could see an old rivalry renewed as Mercedes continue their upsurge in form. Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium last time out and will sense a potential opportunity to challenge Verstappen at Silverstone this weekend.

Fellow Brit George Russell looks set to pick up his first points at the iconic track as a Formula 1 driver, though McLaren's Lando Norris has struggled for form in 2022 so far.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the British Grand Prix in 2022.

British Grand Prix predictions

1. Mercedes on the podium

The Mercedes team just hasn't been able to tick the precise boxes on race weekends that would allow them to compete for wins.

It's highly unlikely they will discover a potent formula for victory here, but expect them to follow up on recent positive performances with a podium.

We're going with George Russell, who will be racing at Silverstone in a competitive car to record his first points and podium of his Formula 1 career in the British Grand Prix.

2. Ferrari in second

Ferrari have been sloppy at times in the last couple of months. They have reliability issues to iron out, but should they do so, they have a car worthy of going toe to toe with Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc has recorded two podiums in his last three visits here and is well-placed to launch his way onto the podium again should Ferrari get their act together and tighten up.

3. Haas won't repeat qualifying heroics

Anyone checking the qualification results from the Canadian Grand Prix without watching proceedings live can be forgiven for thinking their phone had broken.

Fernando Alonso placed second, but it was the news that Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher landed in fifth and sixth respectively that really caught attention.

Without wanting to rain on the parade, the wet stuff did play a key role in Haas's heroics. Unless there's another downpour here, don't expect miracles from the Haas boys.

Who will win the British Grand Prix?

Who else? Verstappen is in complete control right now. Unchallenged, untouched, unmoved. He is displaying maturity in his drives, though he has rarely featured as the hunter in 2022, a role that led to more than a few collisions in the past.

So long as Verstappen continues to keep his focus and discipline, he will keep winning races without doubt.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

