Crystal Palace are in Mostar on Thursday evening to face Zrinjski in the first leg of their Conference League play-off round tie.

The Eagles narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish and will have to qualify for the last 16 the hard way.

Palace remain among the favourites to win the Conference League and despite their recent Premier League struggles, certainly have the quality to go all the way.

Zrinjski snatched a place in the knockout stages in the final round of League Phase fixtures.

The odds are against them but the hosts, who are second in the Bosnia and Herzegovina top tier, will relish the opportunity to take a shot at a Premier League club, particularly one going through a rough patch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Zrinjski v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Zrinjski v Crystal Palace?

Zrinjski v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 19 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Zrinjski v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Zrinjski v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Zrinjski v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Zrinjski v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Is Zrinjski v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

