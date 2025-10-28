League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers host Premier League side Fulham on Tuesday evening with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on the line.

The competition was something of a respite when the Chairboys were struggling earlier in the season but they will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence after winning five of their first eight games under Michael Duff.

Saturday's 3-0 win over promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town was particularly impressive and has seen them rise to 17th in the table.

Fulham make the short trip to Adams Park on the back of a four-game losing run in the Premier League.

Their last win was in the Carabao Cup, against Cambridge United in the third round, and Marco Silva will hope Tuesday's game can help them regain some momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham?

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham kick-off time

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

