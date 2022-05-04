The Chairboys were promoted to the Championship in 2020 after qualifying for the play-offs through a controversial 'points per game' method when the season was curtailed due to COVID.

Wycombe begin an assault on the League One play-offs this week against MK Dons after scraping into the top six.

Gareth Ainsworth's men were promptly relegated but have fought back to mount another charge towards the second tier of English football.

MK Dons have only featured in the Championship for one season of their 18-year history. They finished second-bottom and swiftly returned to League One in 2016.

Boss Liam Manning will be determined to make the most of this huge opportunity during his first season in charge at the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe v MK Dons on TV and online.

When is Wycombe v MK Dons?

Wycombe v MK Dons will take place on Thursday 5th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wycombe v MK Dons will kick off at 7:45pm.

The League One play-offs take place between Thursday and Monday with varying kick-off times.

What TV channel is Wycombe v MK Dons on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wycombe v MK Dons online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wycombe v MK Dons team news

Wycombe predicted XI: Stockdale; McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson; Gape, Scowen; McCleary, Horgan, Obita; Vokes.

MK Dons predicted XI: Cumming; O'Hora, Darling, Lewington; Hayden, Coventry, Kasumu, McEachran, Harvie; Twine, Parrott.

Wycombe v MK Dons odds

bet365 odds: Wycombe (31/20) Draw (23/10) MK Dons (9/5)*

Our prediction: Wycombe v MK Dons

Wycombe will make life a nightmare for MK Dons, especially over two legs, but that doesn't mean they'll succeed in reaching the final.

MK Dons have defeated this week's opponents three times already this season (both league fixtures and in the Papa John's Trophy) and in Scott Twine they boast a true match-winner in tight situations.

Our prediction: Wycombe 0-1 MK Dons (7/1 at bet365).

