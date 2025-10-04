The Northern Irish coach has improved fortunes since he was appointed by the Chairboys in mid-September, winning two of his first three games, but there is still plenty of work for him to do.

Conor Hourihane is facing the toughest challenge of his young management career ahead of the trip to Wycombe.

Hourihane made a blistering start after being appointed in the summer but the Tykes have now lost four on the bounce in all competitions – a record he will be desperate to put right ahead of the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Wycombe v Barnsley?

Wycombe v Barnsley will take place on Saturday 4th October 2025.

Wycombe v Barnsley kick-off time

Wycombe v Barnsley will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Wycombe v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Can you listen to Wycombe v Barnsley on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

