Wrexham welcome Championship rivals Ipswich Town to North Wales in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

The Welsh club upset Nottingham Forest at the Racecourse Ground in the last round, beating the Reds on penalties, and have history with the Tractor Boys in this competition.

They produced a major upset in the FA Cup in 1995, dumping Ipswich out despite being two divisions lower than them in the pyramid at the time.

Kieran McKenna's side proved too good for League One side Blackpool in the last round and head into their fourth round tie in fine form, having won five of their seven games since the start of the year.

Friday's game will be the first of two visits to the Racecourse Ground in eight days for Ipswich, who play their in the Championship next weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Ipswich Town on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Ipswich Town?

Wrexham v Ipswich Town will take place on Friday 13th February 2026.

Wrexham v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Wrexham v Ipswich Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Ipswich Town on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5.

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales.

How to live stream Wrexham v Ipswich Town online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

Is Wrexham v Ipswich Town on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

