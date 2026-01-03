Premier League relegation rivals Wolves and West Ham United face off at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Rob Edwards' side capped off 2025 with an impressive and deserved point away at Old Trafford but still have a mountain to climb to avoid the drop.

Wolves are still winless in the league, with just three points from their first 19 games, but will see the visit of West Ham as a chance to add to their tally.

The Hammers have faltered after an impressive start to Nuno Espirito Santo's reign and dropped into the bottom three as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v West Ham

Wolves v West Ham will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

Wolves v West Ham kick-off time

Wolves v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Wolves v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

