That should be enough given Ipswich Town and Leicester City's struggles, but even so, the Black Country club will not want to rest on their laurels and invite more pressure with nine games left of the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham, one place and eight points above Tuesday's hosts, have kept themselves clear of the relegation battle and look to be moving in the right direction under Graham Potter – taking seven points from their last four games before the international break.

With next season on the horizon, the English coach will know how important it is his side continue their progress and carry some momentum into what will be a vital summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v West Ham?

Wolves v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 1st April 2025.

Wolves v West Ham kick-off time

Wolves v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Wolves v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

