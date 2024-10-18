Back-to-back league draws and a season-ending injury for Rodri dented Man City's title credentials last month, but consecutive wins, against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League and Fulham in the Premier League, ahead of the break suggested the defending champions were back on track.

They will be the heavy favourites at Molineux against a Wolves side that have endured a woeful start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The hosts are bottom of the Premier League with just one point from seven games, and they conceded five against Brentford last time out.

For the time being, Gary O'Neil retains the confidence of the Black Country club, but if he cannot right the ship soon then the 41-year-old may find himself out of a job.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wolves v Man City?

Wolves v Man City will take place on Sunday 20th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Man City kick-off time

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 2pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wolves v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wolves v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Wolves v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wolves (7/1) Draw (21/4) Man City (3/10)* Bet Boost: Erling Haaland to score three or more goals –10 /1 11/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.