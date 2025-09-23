They're 12th in League One and have been clinical in the opening rounds of the Carabao Cup – winning 1-0 at home against both Notts County and Stockport.

Wycombe head to the DW Stadium under new management. Mike Duff was appointed as Mike Dodds' replacement last week and led the Chairboys to a 2-0 win over Northampton in his opener.

Duff has hinted he will look to shuffle his pack against Wigan as he looks to take advantage of an opportunity to run the rule over his squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan v Wycombe on TV and online.

COMMENT: Michael Potts | The Carabao Cup is dying – this radical new format could save it

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wigan v Wycombe?

Wigan v Wycombe will take place on Tuesday 23rd September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wigan v Wycombe kick-off time

Wigan v Wycombe will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wigan v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wigan v Wycombe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wigan v Wycombe on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Wigan v Wycombe odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wigan (13/10) Draw (9/4) Wycombe (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.