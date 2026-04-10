The Premier League returns to our screens on Friday evening, when relegation rivals West Ham United and Wolves do battle at the London Stadium.

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The Hammers must forget their FA Cup quarter-final heartbreak, having lost to Leeds on penalties, and refocus on the push for top-flight survival.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are a point short of safety but their goal difference means only a victory would realistically be enough to see them climb out of the bottom three.

Seven points from three games ahead of the break have kept Wolves alive, though the Premier League's bottom club still need a miracle to avoid the drop.

Defeat on Friday could put them one loss from relegation, should results elsewhere go against them, but as we've seen, Rob Edwards' team are refusing to go quietly.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV and online.

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When is West Ham v Wolves?

West Ham v Wolves will take place on Friday 10 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Wolves kick-off time

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream West Ham v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is West Ham v Wolves on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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