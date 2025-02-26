Leicester's predicament could deepen should Ipswich pick up a good result against Manchester United, who aren't completely safe themselves.

West Ham recorded a win out of the blue against 10-man Arsenal at the weekend thanks to Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers sit down in 16th, but victory here would shunt them up the division and away from danger this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Leicester?

West Ham v Leicester will take place on Thursday 27th February 2025.

West Ham v Leicester kick-off time

West Ham v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

How to live stream West Ham v Leicester online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to West Ham v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

