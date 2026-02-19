Things could be set to get worse before they get better for West Bromwich Albion and under-fire boss Eric Ramsay, who host Championship leaders Coventry City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Baggies have failed to win any of Ramsay's first seven games at the helm, including a 3-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Norwich City, and have dropped into the relegation zone.

It could be a toxic atmosphere at The Hawthorns this weekend, with some fans already calling for the former Man Utd coach's head.

Coventry head across the Midlands, hoping to take advantage of that chaos and build on Monday's pivotal victory over title rivals Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues had gone three games without a win, allowing Boro to take top spot, but looked back to their best on Monday and can now stretch their lead at the summit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Coventry City on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Coventry City?

West Brom v Coventry City will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

West Brom v Coventry City kick-off time

West Brom v Coventry City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is West Brom v Coventry City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

