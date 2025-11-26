West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City renew their rivalry at the Hawthorns as part of the Championship's midweek schedule.

Ad

After a season apart, with Blues dropping to League One, the pair will contest the first West Midlands derby of the season on Wednesday evening.

Pressure is building on West Brom boss Ryan Mason after his side threw away a 2-0 lead to lose to leaders Coventry City on the weekend. It's now just one win and five defeats in six games for the Baggies.

Birmingham, meanwhile, make the short trip to the Hawthorns in their best form since returning to the Championship.

Chris Davies' side have won four of their last six games, including scoring four times on three occasions, and will relish the opportunity to put their neighbours to the sword.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City?

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City kick-off time

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: West Brom (17/10) Draw (21/10) Birmingham City (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.