Watford host Preston North End at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Hornets extended their unbeaten run to four games with a dramatic 3-2 victory away at Derby County on the weekend and are just two points back from the top six.

Javi Gracia's side were 2-0 down at the hour mark but staged a remarkable comeback, which included two goals from Edo Kayembe inside the last 10 minutes.

Preston will head to Watford keen to bounce back from Friday's derby defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are fifth in the Championship, after an impressive start to the season, but will be wary of just how congested the table is – with only five points separating them from 17th-place West Brom.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Preston North End on TV and online.

When is Watford v Preston North End?

Watford v Preston North End will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Watford v Preston North End kick-off time

Watford v Preston North End will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Preston North End on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Preston North End online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Watford v Preston North End on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

