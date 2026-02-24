Ed Still's unbeaten record as Watford boss will be challenged on Tuesday when Ipswich Town visit Vicarage Road.

The Hornets beat Derby on Saturday to make it four points from two games under the newly-appointed head coach.

Watford are now three points short of the top six but will need to be at their best if they hope to cut that gap in midweek.

Ipswich head to Vicarage Road on the back of consecutive defeats at the hands of Wrexham, including a 5-3 loss in the Championship on the weekend.

Even so, Kieran McKenna has one of the strongest squads in the second tier and the visitors will have their sights still set on automatic promotion.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Ipswich Town on TV and online.

When is Watford v Ipswich Town?

Watford v Ipswich Town will take place on Tuesday 24 February 2026.

Watford v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Watford v Ipswich Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Ipswich Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Ipswich Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Watford v Ipswich Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

