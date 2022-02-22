Roy Hodgson has enjoyed a positive impact since arriving at the club with the former England manager overseeing an excellent victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Watford take on Crystal Palace in a crucial game for their hopes of survival as the final third of the season approaches.

The Hornets sit four points short of Newcastle, who are in 17th, having played the same number of games. A victory over off-colour Palace would tighten up the pack once more.

Crystal Palace sit in no man's land once again. They're 13th without a Premier League victory in 2022.

Patrick Vieira has shown plenty of promise in the hot-seat but he knows that more will be expected of him the longer he sits in it. Sliding towards a relegation battle would not be a good look considering some of the talents at his disposal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Watford v Crystal Palace?

Watford v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's a handful of Premier League games taking place this week, including Arsenal v Wolves on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday.

What TV channel is Watford v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a live stream of Watford v Crystal Palace online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Watford v Crystal Palace team news

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Watford v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Watford v Crystal Palace

Watford have been a rock and roll unit all season with some high-scoring defeats littering their journey so far. Hodgson appears to be changing that.

The Hornets have looked tighter and more robust in their outings under Hodgson so far. Had Jarrod Bowen's effort not deflected beyond Ben Foster, they'd have recorded clean sheets against West Ham and Aston Villa, and all of the attacking forces each team boasts.

However, Palace have a deep arsenal to choose from when it comes to picking the Watford lock.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace (11/2 at bet365)

