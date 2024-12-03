Walsall have a superior goal difference than their title competitors, meaning they will go top of League Two if Port Vale lose at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Walsall, who were hammered 4-0 by Charlton in the FA Cup at the weekend, haven't finished higher than 11th in the last five seasons, but Sadler's men will be hopeful of finishing in the top three automatic promotion spots.

Notts County were promoted from the National League last season and they've impressed in the Football League, with Stuart Maynard's side sitting in the play-off spots and just six points off top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Walsall v Notts County on TV and online.

When is Walsall v Notts County?

Walsall v Notts County will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Walsall v Notts County kick-off time

Walsall v Notts County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Walsall v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Walsall v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

