Wales host Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening in what is set to be a sombre international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

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The pair were hoping to be battling for a World Cup place but defeats in the qualifying play-off semi-finals last Thursday ended their hopes of reaching this summer's tournament in North America.

Wales were on course to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina before a late Edin Dzeko equaliser took the game to extra-time and then penalties, where Craig Bellamy's side suffered a gutwrenching defeat.

The odds were always stacked against Northern Ireland, who travelled to Bergamo to face Italy and lost 2-0 despite a battling display from Michael O'Neill's young squad.

In a cruel quirk of the schedule, neither nation will have long to lick their wounds and must instead ready themselves for a friendly on Tuesday evening.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

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When is Wales v Northern Ireland?

Wales v Northern Ireland will take place on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Wales v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales, BBC One Northern Ireland, and BBC Three.

There is also Welsh language coverage of the game on S4C.

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How to live stream Wales v Northern Ireland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Wales v Northern Ireland on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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