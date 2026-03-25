Wales welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday for their pivotal World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off semi-final clash.

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Football games simply don't come much bigger than this. Victory would earn Craig Bellamy's side a place in next Tuesday's final against either Italy or Northern Ireland, leaving them 90 minutes away from a place at this summer's tournament, while defeat would crush the nation's World Cup dreams and mean four more years of waiting.

In Harry Wilson, the hosts have a hero ready and waiting, but as the Red Wall have found out so many times before, international football rarely sticks to the script.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are gunning to reach the World Cup for just the second time, having previously made it in 2014, and only missed out on automatic qualification in the final round of fixtures.

The visitors, who are led by 40-year-old striker, captain, and all-time leading scorer Edin Džeko, have never lost to Wales in four previous meetings.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV and online.

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When is Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on Thursday 26 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales and BBC Two.

All of Northern Ireland and Wales play-offs will be live on the BBC, with the rest of the UEFA qualifiers on Amazon Prime PPV.

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How to live stream Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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