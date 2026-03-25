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What channel is Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 12:36 pm
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